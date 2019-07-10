Edward Eninu
Moroto Women Expose Businessmen, Institutions Over Land Grabbing Top story

10 Jul 2019, 06:33 Comments 37 Views Moroto, Uganda Human rights Lifestyle Misc Analysis
Women in Namalu sing about land grabbing.

While in Karamoja women rarely speak at public gatherings, a good number grabbed the opportunity presented by the Commission at the community Baraza in Moroto town to expose land grabbing cases. They accused individuals, businessmen and institutions including government entities of grabbing their land.

 

