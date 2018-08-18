In short
Phillip Nangiro, a student at Apostles of Jesus Seminary in Moroto, who presented the paper, said that squeezing the youth unit into the Gender, Labour and Social Development Ministry is unfair to the youth who form more than half of the population in the country.
Moroto Youth Demand Independent Ministry
Moroto youth chairperson, Simon Kokoi [ yellow tie], female youth councilor, Helen Kiyai [red clothes] and district officials during the belated youth day celebrations on Friday. Login to license this image from 1$.
