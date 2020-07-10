In short
The exercise kicks off this morning in Serere, Soroti, Kalaki, Kaberamaido, Pallisa, Bukwo, Kween and Kapchorwa districts. According to the Ministry of Health, distribution teams have also arrived in Alebtong, Amolatar, Budaka, Bududa, Bugiri, Bulambuli, Butaleja, Butebo, Dokolo, Kibuku, Lira, Mbale, Namisindwa, Namutumba, Otuke and Tororo districts.
Mosquito Net Distribution Starts in Eastern Uganda
10 Jul 2020
Tagged with: COVID 19 Mosquito Net Distribution long lasting treated mosquito nets malaria prevalence state minister for primary health care (phc) joyce kaducu
