Mosquitoes Resistant to Insecticide Treated Nets-WHO

In short
According to the 2018 WHO Malaria Report, studies show that mosquitoes are now resistant to the insecticides used to treat Long Lasting Mosquito Nets-LLMN.
Mosquitoes Resistant to Insecticide Treated Nets-WHO27 Nov 2018, 20:15 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: malaria resistance
Mentioned: world health organization program manager of the national malaria control program myers lugemwa global fund
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.