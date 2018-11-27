Pamela Mawanda
20:15

Mosquitoes Resistant to Insecticide Treated Nets-WHO

27 Nov 2018, 20:15 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report

In short
According to the 2018 WHO Malaria Report, studies show that mosquitoes are now resistant to the insecticides used to treat Long Lasting Mosquito Nets-LLMN.

 

Tagged with: malaria resistance
Mentioned: world health organization program manager of the national malaria control program myers lugemwa global fund

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.