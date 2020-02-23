Flavia Nassaka
Most African Countries Not Prepared for Coronavirus - WHO

23 Feb 2020, 13:59 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Director for Africa who attended the meeting said only 66 per cent of the countries have strengthened their capacity to investigate alerts and have improved infection prevention in health facilities and in the community.

 

