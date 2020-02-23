In short
Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Director for Africa who attended the meeting said only 66 per cent of the countries have strengthened their capacity to investigate alerts and have improved infection prevention in health facilities and in the community.
Most African Countries Not Prepared for Coronavirus - WHO
23 Feb 2020
In short
Tagged with: COVID -19 outbreak Corona virus preparedness in Africa
