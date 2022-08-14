Most Grain Food in Northern is Dangerous; 98% of the People Already Affected -Research

In short
Associate Professor Richard Echodu who led the research told URN on Friday that most of the food eaten in the region is not safe for consumption due to the high level of mycotoxins contamination. 98% of the people in Norther Uganda are already affected.
Most Grain Food in Northern is Dangerous; 98% of the People Already Affected -Research14 Aug 2022, 13:18 Comments 319 Views Agriculture Health Northern Feature
The researchers Godfrey Wokorach (R), Prof. Geert Haesaert (M) and Prof. Richard Echodu (L). Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
In short
Tagged with: Approach to Combat Mycotoxin Contamination in Northern Uganda (HAMNU) Associate Professor Richard Echodu Dorcus Alum, the Lira District Agricultural Officer Ghent University Professor Geert Haesaert of Ghent University
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.