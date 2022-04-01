In short
According to police, the suspect reportedly borrowed the money from Christine Lekuru, a resident of Kirabu cell, in Arua Central Division to help her purchase firewood and charcoal for sale. In exchange, she left her three-year-old child with the lender.
Mother Arrested for Staking Child for UGX 300,000 Loan
Tagged with: The suspect was picked up this morning from Rigbo Sub county in Madi Okollo district where she had been allegedly hiding for the past two months after she borrowed the money
