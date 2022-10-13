Emmy Daniel Ojara
Mother Arrested Over Death of Her Two Biological Children

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson David Ongom Mudong addresses the press in Gulu City recently.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says Oyella has been arrested and is being held at Elegu Police Station for causing the death of the two children due to negligence.

 

