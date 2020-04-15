In short
The deceased, John Opio Taban was shot on April 21, 2018 by a Police Constable identified as Robert Byamugisha under circumstances that remain unclear to date, and died at the Intensive Care Unit of Mulago Hospital moments later. A subsequent postmortem confirmed that he succumbed to excessive bleeding, a result of bullet wounds.
Mother Awarded UGX 90m for Son's Lost Life
15 Apr 2020
Tagged with: John Opio Taban Justice Musa Ssekaana Justice Musa Ssekaana of the Civil Division of High Court Stella Kabasinguzi Vincent Kaggwa uganda police shootings
