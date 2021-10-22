Mother Battles Fistula for Eight Years After Genital Mutilation

In short
Now aged 35, Chemutai who hails from Kween district in the Sebei sub-region, says she had her first child at 14. But after giving birth to four children, her husband forced her to undergo mutilation, a practice that eventually left her with permanent damage, enduring a traumatic birth thereafter, and a fistula she has lived with for the last eight years.
Mother Battles Fistula for Eight Years After Genital Mutilation22 Oct 2021, 10:01 Comments 148 Views Health Updates
