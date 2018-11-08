Kukunda Judith
07:24

Mother Charged for Child's Murder, Remanded

8 Nov 2018, 21:17 Comments 226 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Harriet Nakalema Exiting City Hall Court Kukunda Judith

Harriet Nakalema Exiting City Hall Court

In short
Prosecution led by Roy Karungi alleges that on October 29th, 2018 along Balintuma zone in Kiwatule in Kampala District, Harriet Nakalema 32, the mother and her friend Annet Mwagale killed Vivian Nalunga.

 

