Wambuzi Reacheal
Mother, Child Electrocuted in Bugiri

9 May 2021, 12:48 Comments 172 Views Bugiri, Uganda Crime Report
Some of the residents converge at the scene of crime, courtesy photo.

The victims who are residents of Bugodo village in Kapyanga Sub County in Bugiri district are reported to have come into contact with power transmission lines from loose electricity poles which had fallen in their garden.

 

