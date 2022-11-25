Mother Electrocuted One Week after Delivering her First Baby

In short
"When I saw her collapse to the ground, I had thought that maybe she missed a step, only to notice sparks from different electric wires, which made me realize she had met her death," her husband Livingstone Lukwise says.
Mother Electrocuted One Week after Delivering her First Baby25 Nov 2022, 17:08 Comments 153 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: Diana Nandawula Iganga Rachel Basilika
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.