Mother Enrolls Children into Bricklaying to Beat Lockdown Hardships

Madrine Namulema joined a local association of clay bricklayers in the area and gradually, she also introduced her four children aged between seven to 13 years to the same work, from which they earned reasonable income for a period of over one year now.
Mother Enrolls Children into Bricklaying to Beat Lockdown Hardships26 Nov 2021, 18:35 Comments 202 Views Buwunga, Uganda Lifestyle Business and finance Updates
