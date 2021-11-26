Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Mother Enrolls Children into Bricklaying to Beat Lockdown Hardships

Children involved in bricks-laying in areas of Masaka, to beat the Covid-19 Lockdown situation

Madrine Namulema joined a local association of clay bricklayers in the area and gradually, she also introduced her four children aged between seven to 13 years to the same work, from which they earned reasonable income for a period of over one year now.

 

