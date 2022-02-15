Mother Faints After Court Martial Grants Bail to Her Son

In short
In his ruling, Lt General. Gutti granted Ntege bail of Shillings 5 million not in cash and asked his sureties to execute a non-cash bond of Shillings 10 million each. He also restricted Ntega from going beyond the boundaries of Kampala and Wakiso District without court permission.
Mother Faints After Court Martial Grants Bail to Her Son15 Feb 2022, 17:26 Comments 183 Views Makindye, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.