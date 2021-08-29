Mother Pleads for Justice A Year After Son was Killed in Curfew Enforcement

In short
Margret Nakyanzi says she is still waiting for a briefing on the progress of investigations about police officers and Local Defence Units- LDUs who allegedly killed her son, Robert Ssenyonga, in the guise of enforcing COVID-19 orders a year ago.
Mother Pleads for Justice A Year After Son was Killed in Curfew Enforcement29 Aug 2021, 13:29 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Margret Nakyanzi. Robert Ssenyonga. Juliet Logo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.