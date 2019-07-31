Pamela Mawanda
Mother Shares Agony and Ecstasy of Raising a Genius

L-R;Rhoda Kwagala and her son,Calvin Lubowa

In primary three, Lubowa was tested and declared a genius. He had a kind of intellect that would make a parent leap for joy. But there was a problem; he needed an accelerated education program to match his intellect, and this implied that the Ugandan mainstream education system would not help him in any way.

 

