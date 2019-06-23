Wambuzi Reacheal
Mother, Son Die of Suspected Food Poisoning

23 Jun 2019, 14:21 Comments 125 Views Buyende, Uganda Crime Misc Report

In short
Nakisige’s husband, John Baligeya who is being treated at Kamuli Hospital says that they ate supper together but started experiencing stomach pains at around 4:00 am.

 

