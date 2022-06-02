Namajja Elizabeth
09:30

Mother Stranded at Seeta School after School Driver Kills her Child, Offers ugx500k to Family

2 Jun 2022, 09:26 Comments 169 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Education Updates
Some of the relatives stranded at the school gate

Some of the relatives stranded at the school gate

In short
Eyewitness claim that the driver only identified as Wasswa had come to drop some children Seeta Kindergarten and Junior Mukono, and when reversing the school bus Reg no UAX 458E, he knocked the child who was playing in a family compound.

 

Tagged with: Mother, Relatives Stranded After Seeta Junior School Driver Knocks their Child
Mentioned: Seeta Police station

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.