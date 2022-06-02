Mother Stranded at Seeta School after School Driver Kills her Child, Offers ugx500k to Family

In short
Eyewitness claim that the driver only identified as Wasswa had come to drop some children Seeta Kindergarten and Junior Mukono, and when reversing the school bus Reg no UAX 458E, he knocked the child who was playing in a family compound.
Mother Stranded at Seeta School after School Driver Kills her Child, Offers ugx500k to Family2 Jun 2022, 09:26 Comments 169 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Education Updates
In short
Mentioned: Seeta Police station
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.