In short
The son, Amos Ssegawa was shot dead on November 19, 2020, as the police and army quelled protests that followed the arrest of then-presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu during a campaign rally in Luuka district. It was reported that up to 54 lives were lost in the protests.
Mother Sues Gov't for Son Killed in November Riots19 Apr 2021, 16:32 Comments 156 Views Court Report
