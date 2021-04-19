Kukunda Judith
Mother Sues Gov't for Son Killed in November Riots

19 Apr 2021 Court Report
The applicant Hajjarah Nakitto together with her lawyer Abubaker Matanda at the High Court.

The son, Amos Ssegawa was shot dead on November 19, 2020, as the police and army quelled protests that followed the arrest of then-presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu during a campaign rally in Luuka district. It was reported that up to 54 lives were lost in the protests.

 

