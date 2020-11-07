In short
James Mukasa the LC1 chairperson for South ward explains that when Margret Kivumbi went out to hang her clothes, she accidentally touched an uninsulated electric wire which shocked her screaming for help and when her mother rushed to save her, she was also electrocuted.
Mother, Two Daughters Electrocuted in Mityana
7 Nov 2020
