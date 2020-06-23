Brian Luwaga
18:42

Mothers Lives On the Line as Luweero Medics Resort to Extortion

23 Jun 2020, 18:31 Comments 119 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Juma Sserwadda and wife Edith Nakitende who lost a baby few minutes after delivery

Juma Sserwadda and wife Edith Nakitende who lost a baby few minutes after delivery

In short
Juma Sserwadda blames the death of his baby on health workers at Luweero Hospital who dillydallied him for hours demanding for 200,000 shillings to carryout caesarean section against his wife Nakitende .

 

Tagged with: Extortion ceaserian operation negligence
Mentioned: Luweero hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.