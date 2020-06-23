Mothers Lives On the Line as Luweero Medics Resort to Extortion

In short
Juma Sserwadda blames the death of his baby on health workers at Luweero Hospital who dillydallied him for hours demanding for 200,000 shillings to carryout caesarean section against his wife Nakitende .
Mothers Lives On the Line as Luweero Medics Resort to Extortion23 Jun 2020, 18:31 Comments 119 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Extortion ceaserian operation negligence
Mentioned: Luweero hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.