Mothers to Children with Cerebral Palsy Battle Superstition amidst Huge Cost of Care

Namawejje during the interview.

In short
Children with cerebral palsy often battle multiple complications including lameness, sight difficulties, incontinence, sleeplessness, seizures, hearing loss, stiffness, and speech problems, alongside difficulties in feeding, among others.

 

