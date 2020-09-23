Mothers to Children with Cerebral Palsy Battle Superstition amidst Huge Cost of Care

In short
Children with cerebral palsy often battle multiple complications including lameness, sight difficulties, incontinence, sleeplessness, seizures, hearing loss, stiffness, and speech problems, alongside difficulties in feeding, among others.
Mothers to Children with Cerebral Palsy Battle Superstition amidst Huge Cost of Care23 Sep 2020, 05:50 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Feature
In short
Tagged with: living with cerebral palsy
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.