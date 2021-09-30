Wambuzi Reacheal
12:11

Motorcyclists Block Highway Protesting Delayed Police Arrival at Accident Scene

30 Sep 2021, 12:05 Comments 184 Views Bugweri, Uganda Crime Report
Residents also blocked the police ambulance from bypassing the scene of crime.

Mohammed Bashir, a truck driver who witnessed the incident, says that Kisambira was riding at breakneck speed when he sustained a flat tire and rammed into one of the trucks.

 

