Motorist, Passenger Electrocuted by Loose Power Cable Top story

13 Mar 2020, 12:49 Comments 302 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Residents walk besides the broken wires.

In short
The two were riding to Amber coat food market when they were killed by a loose electric cable. Edisa Nabukenya, who survived with serious injuries, says she saw the wire drop on the motorcycle, which was approximately one meter ahead of her.

 

