The two were riding to Amber coat food market when they were killed by a loose electric cable. Edisa Nabukenya, who survived with serious injuries, says she saw the wire drop on the motorcycle, which was approximately one meter ahead of her.
13 Mar 2020 Jinja, Uganda
