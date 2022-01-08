Joan Akello
17:47

Motorists Start Paying Toll Fees for Entebbe Expressway

8 Jan 2022, 17:47 Comments 302 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Politics Parliament Report
Cars at Kajjansi tolling station

Cars at Kajjansi tolling station

In short
Works and Transport Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala who launched the commencement of toll collections at Kajjansi said the collections will be used to maintain and repay a 350 million US Dollar loan that Uganda used to construct the expressway.

 

Tagged with: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway Kampala-Entebbe Expressway road toll

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.