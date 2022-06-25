Motorists Unaware as Contractor Moves to Close Nsambya Road

In short
As a result of the changes, all traffic from the city centre from the affected areas has been diverted to Station Road joining Nsambya through Access Road and Kibuli. However, many of them have opted for the Entebbe Road-Kibuye stretch to access Nsambya and areas around Kabalagala.
Motorists Unaware as Contractor Moves to Close Nsambya Road25 Jun 2022, 14:55 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
