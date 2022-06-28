In short
Prof. Pius Coxwell Achanga, the Mountains of the Moon University Transition task force chairperson and new university vice-chancellor revealed that the government has allocated them Shillings 40billion for their operations with Shillings 21 billion going to the wage bill.
Mountains of the Moon University Starts Recruitment Ahead of Operationalization
Members of the mountains of the Moon university adressing journalists on the transition process at mountains of the moon University
