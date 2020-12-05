Mourners Block Minister From Presenting Government Message at Muzaata Burial

In short
As soon as the master of ceremonies announced that Sarah Kanyike, State Minister for the Elderly and the Disabled was the next on agenda to address the mourners as the time for burial approached, the gathering made a loud noise opposing her appearance before them until the MC admitted that had been scrapped off the list.
Mourners Block Minister From Presenting Government Message at Muzaata Burial5 Dec 2020, 18:51 Comments 1437 Views Wakiso, Uganda Politics Human rights Updates
