In short
The students on Wednesday stormed the District headquarters in a peaceful demonstration to express their dissatisfaction over the administration.They accuse the head teacher Fred Ojara of exercising dictatorship, promoting tribalism, failing to account for entertainment funds for last term and cancelling the visitation Day.
Moyo Students Strike over Poor Administration19 Jun 2019, 19:25 Comments 86 Views Moyo Town, Uganda Education Crime Report
School Administrators and officials of Moyo district Local Government speaking to the striking students on Wednesday.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.