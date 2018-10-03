In short
The Deputy Inspector General of Police-DIGP, Brig. Sabiiti Muzeeyi, says a hunt is still on for the assassins in both murders. He says the exhibits recovered from Abirigas murder scene are still undergoing a forensic audit to find the killers.
Abiriga, Kagezi's Assassins Still At Large-Police3 Oct 2018, 20:10 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Brig. Sabiiti Muzeeyi and other police officers before the Parliament Human Rights Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
