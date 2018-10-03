Olive Nakatudde
20:12

Abiriga, Kagezi's Assassins Still At Large-Police

3 Oct 2018, 20:10 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Brig. Sabiiti Muzeeyi and other police officers before the Parliament Human Rights Committee. Olive Nakatudde

the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Brig. Sabiiti Muzeeyi and other police officers before the Parliament Human Rights Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Deputy Inspector General of Police-DIGP, Brig. Sabiiti Muzeeyi, says a hunt is still on for the assassins in both murders. He says the exhibits recovered from Abirigas murder scene are still undergoing a forensic audit to find the killers.

 

Tagged with: high profile murders arua municipality mp ibrahim abiriga prosecutor joan kagezi

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.