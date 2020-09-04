MP Anthony Ssemmuli Loses Mubende Municipality NRM Ticket

In short
Lubega polled 10,964 votes to secure the party ticket to contest for the parliamentary seat. The incumbent MP Anthony Semmuli got 2,419 votes followed by Ramadhan Akankwasa with only 432 votes, according to results declared by the district NRM registrar Moses Kiberu.
MP Anthony Ssemmuli Loses Mubende Municipality NRM Ticket4 Sep 2020, 20:42 Comments 105 Views Mubende, Uganda Polls Report
In short
Tagged with: Lubega Bashir Ssempa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.