MP Ariko Petitions Court Over Soroti City Boundaries

In short
The MP is aggrieved by the ruling of Soroti City boundaries that put Aloet and Opiyai wards to Soroti City West Division. According to Ariko, the two wards were in Soroti City East Division but erroneously annexed to Soroti West Division, something that caused him victory.
MP Ariko Petitions Court Over Soroti City Boundaries18 Feb 2021, 22:44 Comments 124 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Election 2021 Elections Updates
Tagged with: Justice Wilson Masalu Musene MP Herbert Edmund Ariko Soroti High Court Soroti city boundary contention
Mentioned: Soroti City
