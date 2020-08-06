Edward Eninu
MP Ariko Quits FDC

6 Aug 2020, 21:11 Comments 161 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Updates
MP Ariko's supporters welcome him to Soroti Lukiko Hall.

MP Ariko's supporters welcome him to Soroti Lukiko Hall.

“As you recall, I stood in the previous election on the platform of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party. However, on account of the irreconcilable differences in the party and the failure by my current party leadership to appreciate my contribution to the party, I shall NOT seek re-election on the ticket of the party (FDC)”, Ariko’s press statement reads in part.

 

