MP Ariko Quits FDC

In short
“As you recall, I stood in the previous election on the platform of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party. However, on account of the irreconcilable differences in the party and the failure by my current party leadership to appreciate my contribution to the party, I shall NOT seek re-election on the ticket of the party (FDC)”, Ariko’s press statement reads in part.
MP Ariko Quits FDC6 Aug 2020, 21:11 Comments 161 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Updates
