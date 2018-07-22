In short
This came after five members of the district council boycotted the election of the interim district which was scheduled to take place on Friday. Only six out of 11 councillors turned up forcing the District Returning Officer Jimmy Musimbi to suspend the election over lack of quorum.
District Chairman, MP to Mediate Kwania Election Feud
22 Jul 2018
Kwania, Uganda
R-Jimmy Musimbi Apac District Returning Officer with Kwania County Mp Tony Ayo during the boycotted Interim Election Login to license this image from 1$.
