MP Disowns Lawyer in Supreme Court Case Top story

14 Oct 2020, 16:39 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Lawyer Kandeebe on the right showing a letter to former MP Kwizera and his lawyer Wandera Ogalo

In short
"Our client's interests are ably being represented by the legal team from the Electoral Commission and Attorney General Chambers for, which he is content. He therefore doesn't need to file any cross appeal in the matter “reads the letter in part.

 

