Zaake was released on a non-cash bail of five million Shillings and asked to report back to court every month. Each of his sureties was granted a non-cash bond of 10 Million Shillings. They included his wife Namirembe Bridget Ndagire, Butambala County Member of Parliament Muwanga Kivumbi and one Daniel Mugambwa.
MP Francis Zaake Released on Bail
4 Mar 2019
