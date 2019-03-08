Alex Otto
MP Granted Leave to Introduce Persons with Albinism Bill

Speaker of Paliament Rebecca Kadaga Poses with some of the Albinos during the Parliament Week. Olive Nakatudde

Parliament has given Safia Nalule Juuko , the Member of Parliament representing People with disability leave to table the Persons with Albinism Bill, 2019.

 

