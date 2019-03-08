In short
Parliament has given Safia Nalule Juuko , the Member of Parliament representing People with disability leave to table the Persons with Albinism Bill, 2019.
MP Granted Leave to Introduce Persons with Albinism Bill
Speaker of Paliament Rebecca Kadaga Poses with some of the Albinos during the Parliament Week. Login to license this image from 1$.
