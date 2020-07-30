Ashraf Kasirye
17:19

MP Kasiano Wadri Joins ANT

30 Jul 2020, 17:14 Comments 123 Views Politics Election Breaking news
Muntu-Wadri-Alaso posing for a photo moment at ANT offices after welcoming Kasiano Wadri into the party (3)

In short
The Member of parliament representing Arua Municipality Kasiano Wadri has today officially declared his membership to the newly formed Alliance for National Transformation-ANT which was founded by former FDC president Mugisha Muntu.

 

