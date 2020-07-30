In short
The Member of parliament representing Arua Municipality Kasiano Wadri has today officially declared his membership to the newly formed Alliance for National Transformation-ANT which was founded by former FDC president Mugisha Muntu.
MP Kasiano Wadri Joins ANT
30 Jul 2020
Muntu-Wadri-Alaso posing for a photo moment at ANT offices after welcoming Kasiano Wadri into the party (3)
