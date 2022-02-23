MP Katehsumbwa, Butime Clash over Park View Safari Lodge Fire Incident

In short
Last year fire gutted the lodge owned by Katehsumbwa, destroying 15 cottages and a restaurant.
MP Katehsumbwa, Butime Clash over Park View Safari Lodge Fire Incident23 Feb 2022, 08:35 Comments 157 Views Tourism Business and finance Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: bushfire eye-witnesses inferno
Mentioned: Mazike Valley Lodge Parkview Safari Lodge Queen Elizabeth National Park. Uganda Wildlife Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.