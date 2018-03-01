MP Kyagulanyi to Security: Stop Being Reactionary

In short

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has called on security forces not to react to insecurity but work to keep Uganda safe. While addressing a press conference today at the Food Platz Restuarant at the National Theatre, Kyagulanyi commented on the brutal murder of Susan Magara, a 28-year-old accountant who was kidnapped and killed by kidnappers even after her parents gave a ransom of 700 million shillings.