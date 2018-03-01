Alex Otto
17:28

MP Kyagulanyi to Security: Stop Being Reactionary

1 Mar 2018, 17:28 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Updates
Susan Magara who was brutally killed by her kidnappers. Courtesy Photo

Susan Magara who was brutally killed by her kidnappers. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has called on security forces not to react to insecurity but work to keep Uganda safe. While addressing a press conference today at the Food Platz Restuarant at the National Theatre, Kyagulanyi commented on the brutal murder of Susan Magara, a 28-year-old accountant who was kidnapped and killed by kidnappers even after her parents gave a ransom of 700 million shillings.

 

Tagged with: kyagulanyi condemns security for laxity mp kyagulanyi says security reactional murder of suzan magara kyagulanyi asks police to enhance investigations susan magara murder
Mentioned: parliament of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.