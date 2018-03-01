In short
Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has called on security forces not to react to insecurity but work to keep Uganda safe. While addressing a press conference today at the Food Platz Restuarant at the National Theatre, Kyagulanyi commented on the brutal murder of Susan Magara, a 28-year-old accountant who was kidnapped and killed by kidnappers even after her parents gave a ransom of 700 million shillings.
MP Kyagulanyi to Security: Stop Being Reactionary
Susan Magara who was brutally killed by her kidnappers. Login to license this image from 1$.
