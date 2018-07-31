Simon Bikeke
10:13

MP Protests Delayed Creation of New Sub-Counties in Kasese

31 Jul 2018, 10:07 Comments 202 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report

In short
On Monday, Kathika led residents from the affected area and pitched camp at the office of the chairman, saying they are finding difficulty to access services because of the delayed creation of their own administrative units.

 

Mentioned: kasese district local government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.