MP Lubwama, Besigye Released On Bond

In short
The two were on Thursday detained at Nagalama Police Station after they were arrested from their respective homes. However, at around midnight they were released on police bond and driven back to their respective homes.
MP Lubwama, Besigye Released On Bond24 Aug 2018
Dr Kiiza Besigye, MP Lubwama were charged with 'preventive arrest' before they were granted police bond. Login to license this image from 1$.
