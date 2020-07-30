In short
The legislator who has represented Kasambya county in Mubende since 2016, was born and raised in Gongo village in Igara, Bushenyi District. He has already picked nomination forms from the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party to contest for Igara West Parliamentary seat, where he is already a registered voter.
MP Mbwatekamwa Shifts Political Base to Faceoff with Minister Raphael Magyezi
