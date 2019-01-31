MP Nambeshe Withdraws Motion for Religious Organisations' Bill

In short
Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambeshe, has withdrawn his motion seeking leave to introduce a Private Members that aims at regulating religious organizations.
MP Nambeshe Withdraws Motion for Religious Organisations' Bill31 Jan 2019, 19:13 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
