Alex Otto
19:34

MP Nambooze Wants KCCA Act Amended

29 Jan 2020, 19:28 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
KCCA

KCCA

In short
Nambooze says the bill assented to by the President introduces something that was not approved by Parliament. She cites the Metropolitan Physical Planning Authority which will be headed by the Minister and the introduction of the Metropolitan Police specifically under KCCA.

 

Tagged with: KCCA KCCA Amendment bill Metropolitan Planning Authority Metropolitan Police
Mentioned: KCCA Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.