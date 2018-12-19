Olive Nakatudde
21:13

MP Nandala Blocks Motion to Degezette Forests

19 Dec 2018, 21:03 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

In short
Nandala said that the motion contravenes Article 93 of the Constitution which requires any charge on the Consolidated Fund to be presented by the Executive. He noted that it was not right for a Private Member of Parliament to present the motion.

 

Tagged with: budadiri west member of parliament nathan nandala mafabi degazette and gazette forests minister sam cheptoris

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.