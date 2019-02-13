Olive Nakatudde
MP Nandala Mafabi Takes Over PAC Leadership

13 Feb 2019, 19:28 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Soroti Woman MP Angelline Osegge handing over PAC leadership to Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi. Olive Nakatudde

In short
The Public Accounts Committee PAC is mandated to examine the audited accounts by the Auditor General showing the appropriation of the sums granted by Parliament to meet the expenditure of the central government and judiciary.

 

