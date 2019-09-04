MP Niwagaba Granted Leave to Introduce Constitutional Amendment Bill

In short
Parliament has this afternoon approved a motion by Shadow Attorney General Wilfred Niwagaba consequently granting him leave to introduce a Private Members Bill entitled ‘The Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019’.
MP Niwagaba Granted Leave to Introduce Constitutional Amendment Bill4 Sep 2019, 18:55 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Shadow Attorney General Wilfred Niwagaba moved a motion seeking leave to present a Bill to amend the Constitution.
In short
Tagged with: Constitutional Amendment Bill
