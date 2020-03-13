Olive Nakatudde
22:18

MP Nyakecho, 9 Others questioned Over Meeting with Tumukunde

13 Mar 2020, 22:13 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Updates
Tororo County MP Nyakecho Annet. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.

Tororo County MP Nyakecho Annet. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.

In short
The group was questioned for more than six hours today. This comes a day after Tumukunde was arrested by joint security forces led by CID Director Grace Akullo. The security agencies that have since charged Tumukunde with treason include Special Forces Command –SFC, CID and Joint Ant-Terrorism Task Force –JATT.

 

Tagged with: Gen. Tumukunde

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.